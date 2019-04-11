Two people had to be released from their vehicle on Tuesday, following a three vehicle collision on the A428 near Eltisley.

One crew from Papworth and one crew from St Neots were called to a road traffic collision involving three cars on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “Crews arrived to find one car on its roof and two casualties trapped inside their vehicles. Firefighters used specialist equipment to release the casualties before making the area safe.”

Three ambulances are two ambulance officers attended the scene and Three patients were taken to Addenbrookes Hospital for further treatment.