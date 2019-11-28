Teddie Mitchell, from St Neots died in Addenbrooke's Hospital on 11 November.

The cause of his death has not been ascertained and investigations into the circumstances are ongoing.

The inquest into the death of Teddie opened on November 21, and was then adjourned by senior coroner David Heming, pending further investigation.

Mr Heming said: "A number of specialist examinations still need to be completed concerning the tragic death of Teddie. These will take a number of months to complete, and in light of that, I suspend this inquest pending the outcome of those investigations."

Mr Heming explained that Teddie's body could not be released for burial until all the investigations and scans had been completed.