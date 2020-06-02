Sailors and anglers are now able to use the water and the grounds at Grafham, although Anglian Water has warned that some restrictions on the use of its facilities will remain in place.

The Hunts Post told last week how members of Grafham Water Sailing Club were growing increasingly concerned that their sport remained banned, despite the coronavirus lockdown being lifted on other leisure activities.

Jubilant Jeromy Bosch, a club member, told The Hunts Post: “I am going sailing today. All social distancing is in place.”

People living near Grafham Water had raised concerns about the potential health impact on residents as a result of an influx of visitors to the reservoir, even when its facilities were closed.

But now Anglian Water has opened Grafham and the water parks at is other reservoirs, saying: “Over the past few weeks we have been working tirelessly to put in procedures to ensure health and safety requirements for coronavirus can be met at all our water parks.

“We’re pleased to say we’re now confident we can reopen our water parks for visitors.”

The spokesman said: “However, in order to protect the local communities surrounding the parks and to continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines, we are asking people not to visit the site in large groups, and not to rush to visit either. There will be plenty of opportunity over the coming weeks to visit and we are keen to avoid a large influx of people arriving at the same time.

“There will be limited parking onsite to ensure that we can monitor the flow of people coming to visit and ensure social distancing is possible.”

The spokesman said: “The cafes will remain closed, cycle hire can only be done in advance using the website. No water activities will be taking place apart from those managed by the sailing clubs.”

The spokesman said: “We would like to thank those of you who have been supportive throughout this time. We will continue to monitor the Government’s advice and the situation as the summer progresses, please continue to visit our website https://anglianwaterparks.co.uk/ for the latest updates.”