Around 2,200 plants and growing equipment were seized from the cannabis factory at Warboys Airfield. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE Around 2,200 plants and growing equipment were seized from the cannabis factory at Warboys Airfield. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Police raided an industrial unit at the former Warboys airfield site on February 13 where they discovered a cannabis factory with an estimated street value of about £1.8million.

Two men were arrested at the scene and subsequently charged by officers.

Sajmir Basha, 29, of no known address, pleaded guilty to production of cannabis at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court last Thursday (February 14).

Paulin Prenga, 28, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to production of cannabis and possession of a class A drug at the same court.

Officers discovered about 2,200 cannabis plants and growing equipment at the unit, which were seized after the men were arrested,

Basha and Prenga have been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Crown Court for sentencing on a date yet to be set.