Officers from the Southern Impact Team were out in Huntingdon on May 26 when they spotted two men acting suspiciously.

They were searched and arrested on suspicion of drug offences just after midday - and have both now been charged, according to Cambridgeshire police.

Quasim Abbas, 32, of Bradshaw Close, Huntingdon, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and possessing a class B or C drug.

Arnold Pilgrim, 36, of Elm Close, Huntingdon, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

After the arrests, the team spotted a man in Cambridge who they also thought was acting suspiciously.

He was arrested near Castle Hill on Sunday evening on suspicion of drug offences and has since been charged.

Igor Pereira, 35, of no fixed address, has been charged with possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

All three men appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court yesterday morning (May 28) for their first hearings and have been released on conditional bail. A further hearing at Cambridge Crown Court is yet to be set.

