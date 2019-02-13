Around 2,200 plants and growing equipment were seized from the cannabis factory at Warboys Airfield. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE Around 2,200 plants and growing equipment were seized from the cannabis factory at Warboys Airfield. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

The factory, containing cannabis with a street value of around £1.8 million, was discovered following further reports of suspicious activity on the airstrip.

Around 2,200 plants and growing equipment were seized from the property this morning.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and a 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and possession of a class A drug. Both men remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Sgt Michael Basford said: “This, on top of Monday’s find, has taken a staggering amount of drugs off our streets.

Around 2,200 plants and growing equipment were seized from the cannabis factory at Warboys Airfield. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE Around 2,200 plants and growing equipment were seized from the cannabis factory at Warboys Airfield. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

“This is as a direct result of information from the public and really shows the difference people can make by reporting information to us.”

Suspicious activity can be reported on our website www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.