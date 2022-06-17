The poster for Stephen Swiffin and Frazer Paxton's 'longest day golf challenge' in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. - Credit: Stephen Swiffin & Frazer Paxton

Two friends are preparing to tee off and embark on a 'longest day golf challenge' to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Stephen Swiffin, who lives in Brampton, and his friend and work colleague Frazer Paxton, who resides in Peterborough, will play 72 holes of golf in one day at Thorney Lakes Golf Club on June 21.

Both men will start the golf challenge at 4 am and end up walking roughly a marathon.

Stephen said: "It won't be an easy feat, but we are taking part for a very important cause."

Stephen wanted to raise money and take part in the challenge to recognise all the support and the help Macmillan gave to his dad, who was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer in 2007.

Stephen had got in touch with Macmillan after chemotherapy and radiation treatment failed to significantly affect his dad's cancer.

"One phone call to Macmillan cancer support, and they were there within two hours to see Dad.

"They assessed my Dad's immediate needs and Mum and Dad's future needs.

"Mum and Dad owned their static mobile home, but they didn't think it would be suitable for Dad later as the cancer progressed.

"They knew the cancer would affect his mobility. Within three weeks of the first appointment with Macmillan, Mum and Dad were viewing bungalows set up by the Macmillan Trust and Lincolnshire County Council.

"Macmillan arranged everything for him and ensured he was comfortable and relatively pain-free.

"Sadly, he finally succumbed to the cancer on January 1 2011, two and half years after first being diagnosed. As a thank you, we hope to raise some money to help The Macmillan Trust."

The 'longest day golf challenge' forms part of a competition and national initiative put on by the charity to raise money for a good cause.

Teams of up to four can enter, and the top four fundraising teams can win prizes.

All the more impressive in Stephen and Frazer's participation is that Stephen had a life-changing operation himself a year ago but admirably is facing the challenge head-on.

Both men entered under the team name 'Inside Trees and Hedges', and if you wish to donate, visit https://longestdaygolf.macmillan.org.uk/Team/insidetreesandhedges.