Frazer Paxton (L) and Stephen Swiffin (R) during the 'longest day golf challenge' in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support - Credit: Frazer Paxton and Stephen Swiffin

Stephen Swiffin and Frazer Paxton have completed the 'longest day golf challenge', helping raise more than £500 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Both men tackled 72 holes of golf in one day at Thorney Lakes Golf Club on June 21 as part of the national challenge set up by Macmillan.

Stephen, who lives in Brampton, said: "The 72 hole golf challenge was always on my bucket list, in order to pay back the charity for doing what they did for my dad.

"It was the hardest thing I have ever done, and I almost gave up after the 54th hole until I saw Michele (my partner) arrive, which gave me a boost to carry on and do the last round. I have never drunk so much fluid that wasn't alcohol-based!"

Frazer added: "It was a fantastic day, and I really enjoyed it. I can't wait to do it again next year but I'm not sure Stephen will be up for it! I'm really aching today, but it was all worth it."

The two-ball have already reached their target of £500 and hope from sponsorship the final tally will reach £700.

If you wish to donate, visit https://longestdaygolf.macmillan.org.uk/Team/insidetreesandhedges.