An investigation has been launched into two fires at the former RAF Upwood site.

Crews from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the site on Friday at 6:25pm to reports of a large bonfire containing wood, tyres and rubbish.

Then on Saturday evening, one crew from Huntingdon and one crew from Ramsey were called to a building fire at the former RAF site at 7.15pm.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from a derelict building and had to use a hose reel and drags to extinguish the blaze. They believe both fires had been started deliberately.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Services posted on Facebook and said: “Some people still haven’t got the got the #StayHomeSaveLives message.

“These Fires that could have been avoided if people were staying at home.

“Both of these fires tied up crews unnecessarily and put firefighters at risk.

“Arson is a serious crime and can have severe consequences for those involved.”

The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.