News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Breaking

Police confirm two children have died in a house fire in St Neots

person

Debbie Davies

Published: 8:35 AM December 11, 2020    Updated: 11:14 AM December 16, 2020
Serious house fire being investigated in Village, Buttercup Way, St Neots Thursday 10 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Serious house fire being investigated in Village, Buttercup Way, St Neots Thursday 10 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Police have confirmed this morning that a girl aged seven and boy aged three died in the blaze.

Emergency services have been at the scene of a house fire in Eynesbury since yesterday morning (Thursday December 10).

It is believed the blaze broke out about 7am at a three-story house in Buttercup Avenue.

A three-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene, a 35-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with life-changing injuries, while a 46-year-old man has suffered minor injuries.

MORE: Devastated fire crews ‘fought tirelessly’ to find two children trapped inside St Neots house blaze

The cause of the fire is yet to be established, however police are working with fire investigators to get to the route of the blaze.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Drink driver twice the legal limit charged after ploughing into youth...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Drunk lorry driver jailed after getting stuck in ditch in Huntingdonshire

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Message from the Editor on the tragic events in Eynesbury: ‘our...

Debbie Davies

person

‘This family have lost everything’ - Almost £8,000 raised for family of...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus