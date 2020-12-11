Breaking

Published: 8:35 AM December 11, 2020 Updated: 11:14 AM December 16, 2020

Serious house fire being investigated in Village, Buttercup Way, St Neots Thursday 10 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Police have confirmed this morning that a girl aged seven and boy aged three died in the blaze.

Emergency services have been at the scene of a house fire in Eynesbury since yesterday morning (Thursday December 10).

It is believed the blaze broke out about 7am at a three-story house in Buttercup Avenue.

A three-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene, a 35-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with life-changing injuries, while a 46-year-old man has suffered minor injuries.

MORE: Devastated fire crews ‘fought tirelessly’ to find two children trapped inside St Neots house blaze

The cause of the fire is yet to be established, however police are working with fire investigators to get to the route of the blaze.