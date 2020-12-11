Emergency services have been at the scene of a house fire in Eynesbury since yesterday morning (Thursday 10 December).

It is believed the blaze broke out about 7am at a three-story house in Buttercup Avenue.

A three-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene, a 35-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with life-changing injuries, while a 46-year-old man has suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established, however police are working with fire investigators to get to the route of the blaze.