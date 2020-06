On November 11, 2019, 12-week-old Teddie Mitchell died in Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Kane Mitchell, 30, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Lucci Smith, 29, has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child. She has been remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning.