A 37-year-old man from Ely was arrested on suspicion of affray and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been released on police bail until September 14.

A 45-year-old man from Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, was arrested on suspicion of affray. He remains in Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

Witnesses to the incident reported seeing several police cars and a van were seen in High Street at about 12.45pm amid reports that a fight had broken out between two people.

The East of England Ambulance Service attended and both men were treated at the scene.