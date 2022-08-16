Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Twinning Association organise a welcome afternoon for Ukrainian families

Alexander Gilham

Published: 2:00 PM August 16, 2022
The Ukrainian children coloured in hand-drawn sheets of local town features during the HGTA welcome afternoon tea event.

The Ukrainian children coloured in hand-drawn sheets of local town features during the HGTA welcome afternoon tea event.

Members of Huntingdon and Godmanchester Twinning Association (HGTA) have helped organise a welcome afternoon tea and a tour of Huntingdon for Ukrainian refugees staying with host families.

The welcome event took place on August 10 at the Commemoration Hall, HGTA’s partners for this event, to allow twinning members and Ukrainians a chance to get to know one another whilst enjoying refreshments and cakes.

Following a welcome from Chair of HGTA David Brown, Cllr David Landon Cole, Mayor of Huntingdon and Cllr Dick Taplin, Mayor of Godmanchester, the group went on a very sunny tour of Huntingdon guided by Cllr Landon Cole, who pointed out some landmarks of historical interest.

The tour ended at the Cromwell Museum, where Stuart Orme welcomed the Ukrainians and gave a short talk about Oliver Cromwell.

David Brown said: "The aim of the welcome was to gather Ukrainian Refugees together under the Twinning banner to give them the opportunity of meeting each other, sharing experiences and making friends.

"I believe these aims were met. As one of our guests, Elvina, wrote afterwards, ‘Everything was really perfect.’’

