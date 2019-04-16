The males, aged 19, 28 and 50, were arrested at the scene of the incident in Duck Lane, on the afternoon of April 8 and taken into custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station, in Peterborough. They will answer bail on May 2.

Police were called to Duck Lane at about 3.45pm to reports of a disorder, involving about 50 people. Officers issued a dispersal order and left it in place until 7am the following day.

Police believe this was a targeted incident between two parties who were known to each other.

Officers have said a number of people were seen filming and photographing on mobile phones during the incident and are asking anyone with footage or pictures of the incident to contact them.

Increased patrols were put in place in the area for several days to offer community reassurance.

INFO: Anyone with information regarding this incident can report information online at www.cambs.police.uk/report, quoting 35/24113/19 or call 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.