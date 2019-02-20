Serving members of the armed forces and members of the Royal British Legion attended the funeral. Picture: ARCHANT Serving members of the armed forces and members of the Royal British Legion attended the funeral. Picture: ARCHANT

Trinity Place car park has recently been resurfaced and new bays for disabled drivers marked out, though it remains closed to vehicles despite the work appearing to have been completed last month.

Huntingdonshire District Council says it is “in the process” of taking ownership of the land, after which it will review the work and look to open it to the public.

The council denied that an ownership dispute was causing a hold up to the facility opening.

Councillor Marge Beuttell, executive councillor for operations and regulation, said: “There is no ownership dispute of Trinity Place car park. The council is in the process of progressing a formal handover of the land, with a review of the state of completed works being undertaken this month. Once legal processes are complete, the car park will be returned to use as a disabled car park.”