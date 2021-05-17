Published: 4:00 PM May 17, 2021

Tributes to St Neots' Tegan Luff who tragically passed away on May 4 aged 18. - Credit: Family

Tributes have been paid to “caring and compassionate” St Neots teenager Tegan Luff who has tragically passed away.

The 18-year-old was unexpectedly found peacefully in her bed on May 4 – the cause of death is not yet known.

Tegan-Nova Glad Luff was a much-loved daughter to Jessie and Stuart and a very hands-on big sister to Harvey, Chanice, Billy-Jay and Braxton.

Tegan’s grandparents, Arthur and Janet (popsy and nanny Jan) and Paul and Ann doted on her and she had a special relationship with her Uncle Rob.

Tegan attended Tree Tops Nursery, Winhills Primary School, Ernulf, Longsands and finally Prospect House.

“Tegan was able to express herself through her art in a way which helped her to understand her emotions,” her family said.

“She also had a talent for singing which she loved.

“This talent and raw emotion which Tegan displayed led to her writing her own songs which she loved to share with friends and family.”

While growing up, Tegan enjoyed many activities – such as roller-skating and she won competitions which gave her a “can-do” attitude for life.

Tegan also attended the boxing club where she learnt self-discipline and another way to express herself.

After Tegan had finished school, she worked in a few different placements, including Greggs, Sports Direct, McDonalds and finally Lakeside in Wyboston.

Her family continued: “This final job role suited Tegan immensely as she was able to help and relate to people who were suffering from mental health difficulties.

“Tegan was a compassionate young lady who wanted to help anyone. She had a caring nature and was often misunderstood due to her own battles.

“She thrived to be accepted and was determined to not allow this to determine her throughout her life.

“Tegan developed into a confident and outgoing young lady who was never afraid to stand-up for what she believed in.”

Tegan was diagnosed with type one diabetes at a young age.

Anyone who met Tegan could not forget her easily and she will live on in those people’s memories.

Tegan’s Funeral service will be held at St Mary’s Church, Eaton Socon on Friday May 28 at 1.30pm.

Close friends are welcome. Please wear an item of pink.

A GoFundMe page has also been setup to fund a memorial in her memory – visit https://gofund.me/4f3e8792

For Further details please contact Co-operative Funeralcare, St Neots, on 01480 210780.