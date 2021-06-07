Published: 12:11 PM June 7, 2021

Riverside Runners came out in force to remember much-loved member Ali Wright. - Credit: Riverside Runners

Tributes have been paid to popular St Neots’ runner Alison ‘Ali’ Wright who has sadly passed away after a short battle with cancer.

Ali was loved by all the members of Riverside Runners, who said her “kindness, warmth, empathy and laughter touched so many people”.

The Riversiders came together in their time of grief and dedicated that day’s club run to their fallen comrade by running together Ali’s favourite route, the Paxton Loop.

Little Paxton was visited that evening by a sea of green and white as members ran together in their club shirts to pay their respects.

Club chairperson, Sam Windebank, said: “Ali was a beautiful person. This is such sad news and she will be missed by all who had the privilege to know her.

“A true friend is never truly gone. Their spirit lives on in the memories of those who loved them.”

Even a segment on Strava has now been created to immortalise Ali’s Loop for both current and future runners.

Members are also keen to raise money for the charity chosen by Ali prior to her death - the Hunts Community Cancer Network.

To make a donation visit:

https://riverside-runners.com/members/shop/charity-donation-2020.html