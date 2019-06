St Ives fundraiser Sophie Morris. Picture: CONTRIBUTED St Ives fundraiser Sophie Morris. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Sophie Morris, 40, died at home on June 1.

Her mum and dad, Jenny and Robin, partner Gavin Smythers, sisters Sadie and Nathalie and her partner Sophie Mosley, and brother Daniel, were with her.

After her diagnosis in October 2013, Sophie, a nursery nurse at St Ives Nursery, started fundraising for research into the causes and possible cures for brain tumours because she wanted to raise awareness and money to help others with the disease.

Sophie's sister, Sadie Wright, said: "Six months after Sophie heard the news, we held an event at home to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support with some family and friends. People gave loads of donations and things for us to auction off. Sophie saw what could be achieved - although at the time she certainly didn't expect it to grow into all of this."

St Ives fundraiser Sophie Morris. Picture: CONTRIBUTED St Ives fundraiser Sophie Morris. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Sophie set up her JustGiving page for the Brain Tumour Charity and, together with her family, friends, schools and businesses in and around St Ives, organised more than 15 further events.

Sophie's team also put on activities for children, including bake sales, bear hunts, sponsored haircuts and Bandanas for Brain Tumours days.

Sophie's drive to make a difference saw her become one of the best known people in the community.

Sadie said: "Sophie was a very private, quite shy person. What happened to her pushed her right out of her comfort zone. She couldn't hide it - she still had to do the school run and carry on with her daily life - and she put herself to one side in order to get people involved. Her children were her life and she wanted to do everything she could to be an inspiration to them and make things better for them."

St Ives fundraiser Sophie Morris. Picture: CONTRIBUTED St Ives fundraiser Sophie Morris. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Sophie raised more than £112,000 in total. Her children, Cian, Rhea and Fynn, say they want to carry on their mum's work and her family and friends have pledged to do the same. Westfield Junior School has already announced it will continue to run Bandana Day in her memory.

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to Sophie in messages and in person to her family and on Facebook pages.

"Sophie was an inspirational woman, with such strength and spirit," says Sadie. "She brought people together in so many ways and showed how much even a small community can do. She taught people to appreciate their lives and what they have so much more. So many people have changed their lives because of her.

"She was an amazing mum and her kids were everything to her. She wanted something positive to come out of what happened to her, to raise as much money as she could to fight brain tumours and to stop other people going through what she and her family have. Sophie has left us an incredible legacy and will be celebrating her life by carrying on this work in her name."

To donate money to The Brain Tumour Charity, go to Sophie's JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sophie-morris7.