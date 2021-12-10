Balloons were set off to pay tribute two children who died in a house fire one year from today. - Credit: Ste Greenall

Today, December 10 2021, marks one year ago today since two children tragically died in a house fire in St Neots.

Sienna Jenkins aged seven and her brother Issac Jenkins aged three, died following a tragic blaze on December 10 2020 at their home in Buttercup Avenue, Eynesbury.

Jade Horton their mother suffered life-changing injuries after jumping from a window of the burning building.

Members of the community including Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service visited the memorial garden that was built for Sienna and Issac in their memory to pay their respects.

Flowers were laid for Issac and Sienna in their memory. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Recue Service

In a Facebook Post Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On the year anniversary of the fatal house fire in Eynesbury, our staff went to lay flowers at the scene to remember the two young children who died.

“Our thoughts remain with the family.”

Plaque in Sienna and Issac's memory - Credit: Ste Greenall

Pink and blue balloons were released as Jade read out a poem she had written to the public.

Jade, who has defied medical experts who said she would never walk again, spoke with Ste Greenall on Black Cat Radio.

Chatting on the station's Full English Breakfast Show, when Ste asked how Jade was, she replied "Not

great, but I try to take every day as it comes and to make the best as I can.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue visited the memorial garden to pay their respects for Sienna and Issac who died in a house fire one year ago today. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

. Ste suggested that Jade had proven every medical expert wrong and she said "I certainly did; I didn't want to take their prognosis at all.

"I pushed myself to the limit to get to the place where I am now."

She added: "It has been so lovely that so many people care.

"The children are in my mind every second of every day and I just know they would want their mummy

to keep pushing to get mobile."

Tributes paid to two children who died in house fire - Credit: Ste Greenall

Later, Jade, her former neighbours and friends, plus Ste and Mayor Stephen Ferguson and his wife Charlotte, marked the occasion with tea at Betty Bumbles Vintage Tea Rooms in the town and Jade presented everyone with a

little "Thank you" gift which included a packet of forget-me-not seeds.

Black Cat Presenter Ste Greenall and brave mother Jade Horton - Credit: Ste Greenall



