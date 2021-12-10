‘The children are in my mind every second of every day’ Community pay their respects to two children who died in St Neots House Fire
- Credit: Ste Greenall
Today, December 10 2021, marks one year ago today since two children tragically died in a house fire in St Neots.
Sienna Jenkins aged seven and her brother Issac Jenkins aged three, died following a tragic blaze on December 10 2020 at their home in Buttercup Avenue, Eynesbury.
Jade Horton their mother suffered life-changing injuries after jumping from a window of the burning building.
Members of the community including Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service visited the memorial garden that was built for Sienna and Issac in their memory to pay their respects.
In a Facebook Post Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On the year anniversary of the fatal house fire in Eynesbury, our staff went to lay flowers at the scene to remember the two young children who died.
“Our thoughts remain with the family.”
Pink and blue balloons were released as Jade read out a poem she had written to the public.
Most Read
- 1 New 'Don't Panic Pizzeria & Grill' has opened in Huntingdon
- 2 Eight drink drivers lose their licences including two from Huntingdonshire
- 3 Famous Actor Alan Davies has donated a caravan to Camp Beagle
- 4 ‘The children are in my mind every second of every day’ Community pay their respects to two children who died in St Neots House Fire
- 5 'Leaning' Christmas tree in St Neots is removed
- 6 Cambridgeshire pub destroyed by fire overnight
- 7 Government reveal exactly where you'll need to wear a mask under Plan B
- 8 Do you know anything about a haunted pub?
- 9 CPL named as one of the country's top innovators
- 10 Staff threatened with sledgehammer in armed robbery at St Neots jewellers
Jade, who has defied medical experts who said she would never walk again, spoke with Ste Greenall on Black Cat Radio.
Chatting on the station's Full English Breakfast Show, when Ste asked how Jade was, she replied "Not
great, but I try to take every day as it comes and to make the best as I can.
. Ste suggested that Jade had proven every medical expert wrong and she said "I certainly did; I didn't want to take their prognosis at all.
"I pushed myself to the limit to get to the place where I am now."
She added: "It has been so lovely that so many people care.
"The children are in my mind every second of every day and I just know they would want their mummy
to keep pushing to get mobile."
Later, Jade, her former neighbours and friends, plus Ste and Mayor Stephen Ferguson and his wife Charlotte, marked the occasion with tea at Betty Bumbles Vintage Tea Rooms in the town and Jade presented everyone with a
little "Thank you" gift which included a packet of forget-me-not seeds.