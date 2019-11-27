Shaun Collins, known as 'Moonie', passed away on Monday aged 49 of heart failure.

Since the news, hundreds of people have paid tribute to him describing him as "caring and supportive" and a "wonderful man with such a big heart".

A fundraising page has been set up in memory of the well-loved figure, to help contribute towards funeral costs. The target is £3,000.

The page said: "Moonie touched our hearts in one way or another he was the kindest guy ever! He would help absolutely anyone and now it's time for us to return the favour, let's all come together to give moonie the best send off with memories filled of all the events he managed. Come on music boxers let's do this. We will miss you so much moonie."

Mr Collins was well known around St Ives and Huntingdon, and helped organise the St Ives Christmas lights and the St Ives and Huntingdon Carnival. He also helped with Buckfest and was a well known face at the former Music Box venue in St Ives where he worked.

The former mayor of St Ives, Phillip Pope also paid tribute to him saying: "Yesterday we heard the news that Shaun Moonie Collins sadly passed away. To many that I know he was just the guy from the box, but to those who knew the other side of him, he was one of the most caring and supportive people that you could ever wish to have in your corner. No matter what you needed he would know someone who knows someone who could help. He would support individuals and events and not want anything or any recognition in return. During my year as Mayor he helped me on a number of occasions with contacts and offers of help and I will be eternally grateful for this. He would show up randomly on Christmas Eve with presents just because he wanted to show he cared and he would back you up whenever people would put you down."

Other tributes described him a "loving caring man" who "would do anything for anyone".

One tribute read: "We received very sad news today of the sudden death of a dear friend Shaun Moonie Collins . A truly wonderful man with such a big heart. Shaun was a true pillar of the community who would do anything for anyone. He will be greatly missed by so many.

A very sad day for all who knew him. Our love, thoughts and prayers are with his family in this very sad time."

Councillor Patrick Kadewere paid tribute to Mr Collins saying: "I am saddened to hear of the loss of a true friend, Shaun Moonie Collins today. There were so many sides to Moonie, he was the heart and soul of the community, there for anyone and everyone, so supportive and caring. We have suffered a terrible loss today which will be felt by so many."

To donate to the Just Giving page visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/give-moonie-the-send-off-he-deserves?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.