Floral tributes at Loves Way, in St Neots Floral tributes at Loves Way, in St Neots

Marissa Aldrich, from St Neots, was found dead in Loves Way at about 2.30am on December 22. A 25-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged with her murder.

A fundraising page has been set up following her death, which friends hope will pay for a memorial bench and memorial tree in St Neots.

The page, which was created by Rees Beck, has a target of £500.

The page says: “In light of what has happened, we as a community would like somewhere where we and Marissa’s family and children can go to remember the good times we had with a soul that was taken from us too soon.

Floral tributes at Loves Way, in St Neots Floral tributes at Loves Way, in St Neots

“We are aiming to raise money for a memorial bench to be placed in St Neots Priory Park or Riverside Park and for a memorial tree to be placed in Loves Farm.

“If there is any money outstanding then 100 per cent of funds that are left over will be donated to Marissa’s family and children in particular.”

So far £160 has been raised for the mother-of-two, with family and friends also sharing tributes.

Flowers have also been left at the scene near where Ms Aldrich was found.

People have taken to Facebook to remember the 29-year-old.

One tribute read: “You will live on in us, your friends and family. You will never be forgotten. You were taken too young. Much love, beautiful angel.”

A post mortem examination revealed that Ms Aldrich died as a result of drowning.

Robert McWhir, of Potton Road, in St Neots, was charged with murder and breaching a restraining order on December 23.

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on December 24 and was remanded to appear at Luton Crown Court three days later. No plea was entered at the crown court and McWhir was remanded in custody, to appear again at Cambridge Crown Court on January 24. To donate on the fundraising page visit: www.gofundme.com/in-memorial-of-marissa.