Tributes have been paid to a Godmanchester mum who has lost her long battle with brain cancer.

Lisa Leader passed away peacefully at 4am at her home on Friday, November 26.

She had been receiving life-prolonging immunotherapy treatments since her diagnosis two years ago.

An announcement of Lisa’s passing was posted on Facebook by a friend of the family.

The post read: “Lisa’s mother Jackie, a close friend of my family, has asked me to post the following.

“Lisa passed away 4am Friday 26th of November peacefully at home.

“She carried the burden of her diagnosis with bravery and dignity for nearly two years and always held onto the hope that the treatments she had would help her beat it.

“Her family would like to thank everyone who tried to help her.

“She was the most special loving daughter, sister, partner, friend and above all mum to her nine-year-old daughter and will leave a massive vacuum in the lives of everyone close to her.

“Details of the funeral arrangements will be published when available.”

Hundreds of tribute comments were left underneath, one person wrote: “She was a beautiful person inside and out.

“Rest in peace Lisa.

“Thinking of her friends and family xx”

Another wrote: “Absolutely heart-breaking.

“Sending all my love and thoughts to Scott and Lisa’s family.”

Another wrote: “I am so deeply sorry to hear this new, she was a lovely girl who turned into a lovely woman, love to the family.”

Other comments included: “Such sad news, such a beautiful soul. Thoughts are with her family,” and "so very sorry to see this sad news . My heart goes out to all her family and friends."

In the last 18 months friends and family were fundraising for Lisa so that she could receive life prolonging immunotherapy treatments.

More than £100,000 was raised for Lisa, friends held bake sales and sponsored runs in Godmanchester.

One Godmanchester boy raised more than £800 for Lisa by walking the length of Mount Kilimanjaro and Lisa’s daughter also completed a 50-mile cycle challenge and raised over £6,000 for her.