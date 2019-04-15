Mr Allgood, who served as the mayor in 1997, died aged 84 on April 2.

Known for his years of service on St Ives Town Council and for his prolific voluntary work with Masgpas, he was described as a 'caring, supportive and genuine man'.

Mr Allgood was known in the area for his work to introduce the Christmas lights to the town as well as numerous events to fundraise for Magpas.

The current mayor of St Ives, Councillor Tim Drye, said: “Derek gave many years of service to the town council. A number of current councillors served at the same time as him and recall his hard work and dedication to the community. In particular, Derek worked extremely hard to introduce Christmas lights to the town, it is really great that this has gone from strength to strength and the light switch-on has become a successful annual event in the town centre. This in its self is a worthy legacy to leave to the town, and will continue for many years to come.”

Debbie Florence, supporter care manager at Magpas, said: “Even though Derek was very much part of the Magpas family, he also made members of the team here, feel as if they were part of his family.

“He understood we were a small team and how much we value the support we're given. It was always a pleasure to go and visit Derek in the lead up to one of the many fundraising events he organised. He and Mrs Allgood were nothing but warm and welcoming in everything they did for us.”

Both Derek and his wife were great supporters of the charity; helping to arrange community events, at the Dolphin Hotel in St Ives amongst other local venues, as well as holding car boot sales - in order to raise vital funds for Magpas Air Ambulance.

“During one Christmas, Derek also organised a Christmas tree of remembrance at the Free Church in St Ives. Even his daughters were involved in fundraising for Magpas, they would make up hampers of food to then auction them off at events.”

The funeral for Mr Allgood will be held on April 23 at midday at Cambridge City Crematorium's west chapel.