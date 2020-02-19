Former Longsands Academy student William Whitney died following a collision between a HGV and a pedestrian on February 12 in Newborough.

The 21-year old worked as a groundsman at Peterborough United Football Club.

The club said: "We are planning to pay tribute to Will, who was not only a friend and colleague but also a supporter of the football club as well as an employee of Idverde, the company in charge of the upkeep of the pitch at the Weston Homes Stadium and the Mick George Training Academy, at our next home fixture against Portsmouth on Saturday 7th March.

"Staff, both at the stadium and the training ground, as well as players were left in shock, particularly given the tragic circumstances of his death.

"Everyone connected with the football club were shocked to learn of Will's death. We are in constant contact with the family at this incredibly difficult time and are offering support to colleagues affected by his tragic death."

Peterborough United Football Club are shocked and saddened by the death of 21-year-old Groundsman Will Whitney.

Emergency services attended the scene at 8:26pm but despite their best efforts the man William of Victoria Gardens, Crowland - was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry was not injured and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or has dash cam footage, should contact police on 101 quoting incident 458 of 12 February or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.