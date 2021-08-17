Published: 3:13 PM August 17, 2021 Updated: 3:28 PM August 17, 2021

Councillor Trish Shrapnel, a member of Huntingdon Town Council and District Councillor for Huntingdon East has passed away. - Credit: Huntingdon Town Council

Huntingdonshire Town Council (HTC) have paid tribute to a former member of their team who has passed away.

Trish Shrapnel from Huntingdon passed away on August 15 and in her final weeks was cared for by the Arthur Rank Hospice in Cambridge.

A spokesman for (HTC) said: “It is with the greatest sadness that we have learnt of Councillor Trish Shrapnel's recent passing.

“Trish was a dedicated and highly regarded member of Huntingdon Town Council, as well as a district councillor for Huntingdon East.

“During her time as a Lib Dem councillor, Trish devoted herself to making positive and lasting change in Huntingdon.

“She was hugely passionate about her town and always went above and beyond to help, support and listen to others.

“She will be hugely missed by her friends and colleagues at Huntingdon Town Council, but her legacy will live on through the projects she was involved with.

"Members and officers express their deepest sympathies to Trish's family at this extremely difficult time.”

Besides her council activities, Trish was a dedicated volunteer at MENCAP retail outlets.