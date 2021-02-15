Published: 3:24 PM February 15, 2021

Tributes have been paid to former Huntingdon mayor Tanya Forster who died on February 11. - Credit: Ken Challenger

Tributes have been paid to former Huntingdon town councillor Tanya Forster.

Tanya, who served as the town's deputy mayor, passed away on Thursday, February 11.

She took part in many fundraising events for the mayor’s charities, such as climbing the O2 building and a sky dive.

Fellow councillor Tom Sanderson, said: “I can’t begin to express my sadness at this news, she was one of the kindest people I have ever known and great fun to be with.

“Tanya achieved so much during her time on the council; we were all proud to work with both her and Jonathan as they represented Huntingdon in the local community and throughout Cambridgeshire.

“They were wonderful ambassadors for our town. Tanya will always be in our hearts.”

Bill Hensley, managing director of Huntingdon Community Radio, who served as town mayor during Tanya's time as deputy, added: “Tanya accompanied me on many duties, and helped with the fundraising.

“My real memories of Tanya was that she was a dedicated wife and mother and loved her family. I will really miss her.”

Philip Peacock, town clerk for Huntingdon Town Council said: “Tanya was a highly respected councillor, who gave so much to the town council in Huntingdon.

“She was always happy and full of energy and a great person to work alongside.

“Tanya was a fondly and highly regarded member of Huntingdon Town Council from 2011 to 2018 and her dedication to the local community will be forever remembered.

“Members and officers of the council send their deepest sympathy to Tanya's family at such a heart-breaking time and will hold many happy memories of Tanya's time as a colleague and friend at the council.

“Her infectious smile and endless optimism will be missed by all who knew her.”

Some of the comments on Facebook, include: Andrew Milton said: “Thank you for sharing Tanya was a truly lovely person. The last time we met she was doing some wonderful things with and for The Blind Society so hard to imagine her not being here. My love and prayers for her family.”

Giselle Wall said: “Such a shock. Always lived seeing Tanya's smile at all the school events.”

Terry Gauci said: “Lovely tribute Tom. She had a radiant smile and such a warm charm whenever we chatted. Truly tragic and so sad. My love and thoughts to her wonderful family.”











