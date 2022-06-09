Tributes to the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee

MP Shailesh Vara

“I was enormously privileged to pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen on behalf of my constituents of North West Cambridgeshire in the House of Commons. At this historic time for our country, we rightly acknowledge the matchless sense of duty, the tireless work and dedication Her Majesty has given to the nation and the Commonwealth during her 70 years of dedicated service.

Cllr Sarah Conboy, Leader of Huntingdonshire District Council

“The Platinum Jubilee was a time for celebration as well as reflection on the past 70 years. From street parties, beacon lightings, fetes and Big Jubilee Lunches many events took place across Huntingdonshire to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and it was great to see so many residents enjoying themselves.

Sarah Conboy

Cllr Tom Sanderson, Deputy Leader of Huntingdonshire District Council

“The Platinum Jubilee weekend was a special occasion for communities across Huntingdonshire as it brought people together to celebrate this historic milestone. On this special occasion, I’d like to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen – Britain’s longest serving monarch and its most dedicated, and cherished, public servant.”

Chair of Huntingdonshire District Council, Cllr Michael Burke

“This was an historic event that will never be repeated in our lifetime. From 1952, as Britain rebuilt after the Second World War, to 2022, as it recovers from a global pandemic, Her Majesty The Queen has been one of the few constants in our lives.This is a remarkable achievement in the history of the nation."

Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Julie Spence OBE QPM

Cambridgeshire, along with the rest of the country applauds Her Majesty's selfless commitment to the nation over the last 70 years through good times and bad. As the longest reigning monarch of modern times, she is the only sovereign most of the people of this county have ever known. Her Majesty is the patron of more than 600 charities and organisations from The Women’s Institute. All those organisations who have benefitted from their association will be applauding Her Majesty on this remarkable milestone along with the rest of us.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary Chief Constable Nick Dean

“On behalf of everyone here at Cambridgeshire Constabulary, I would like to congratulate Her Majesty The Queen for her record-breaking 70 years of service to the country and say thank you for all she has done. Her dedication to duty is an inspiration to us all and I think the Jubilee celebrations we witnessed over the weekend go to show how much the public value her commitment.”

Cambridgeshire Constabulary chief constable Nick Dean.

Godmanchester Mayor Cllr Richard ‘Dick’ Taplin

The Mayor, councillors, civic staff and all the citizens of Godmanchester thank her for her leadership, and send our most sincere and loyal greetings to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee. Long may she reign!

Huntingdon Mayor Cllr David Landon Cole

Her Majesty the Queen was already the thirteenth-longest serving monarch of this country when I was born 40 years ago. Seventy years in any job would be seen as an achievement – seventy years as the monarch, guiding both the country and her family through joys and sorrows – is genuinely remarkable. I feel privileged to have played a role in the marking the Platinum Jubilee at the beacon lighting in Huntingdon which, as with all the events across Huntingdonshire and beyond, showed just how widespread and heartfelt support for the Queen is over the Jubilee.

St Ives Mayor Cllr Philip Pope

"On behalf of the residents of St Ives, I would like to say a heartfelt “Thank You” to Her Majesty The Queen for her steadfast resolve and unwavering commitment over the past seventy years to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. The Queen has become a symbol of unity between all people regardless of their differences and we, as a town, are grateful that she has brought our community together as we celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, helping us to build bonds that will continue to grow and blossom long in to the future.

Cllr Philip Pope

St Neots Mayor Cllr Ben Pitt

Queen Elizabeth II is a source of inspiration to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations — as an ambassador, a champion for voluntary service, our Head of State, Supreme Governor of the Church of England and as a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. It’s been a huge honour to be part of the celebrations to mark this historic occasion. The people of St Neots really showed their affection for our Queen over the Jubilee weekend.

Ramsey Mayor Cllr Roger Brereton

On behalf of Ramsey Town Council, I wish to pay tribute to her Majesty The Queen for her 70 years of service. Throughout her reign, she has been a constant role model for our country and has won recognition and respect from people all over the world. The dignity she has shown throughout her years as our head of state has been exemplary.

Chair of Cambridgeshire County Council Cllr Stephen Ferguson

In 1977 as a five year old child, I can remember watching at the roadside in awe as the Queen’s Silver Jubilee procession passed by. 45 years later and I am even more in awe of Her Majesty's 70 years of dedicated service. I was privileged to join in celebrations across Cambridgeshire but my highlight was the garden party hosted at the Ford Nursing Home with many elderly residents who had been children at the time of the Coronation. The Jubilee weekend will live long in all of our memories as a time we all came together to celebrate her glorious reign and to unashamedly rejoice in our shared culture.

Mayor of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Dr Nik Johnson

“Like people across our county, I was incredibly pleased to celebrate this landmark in Queen Elizabeth II’s inspiring public service, and delighted that she used her Platinum Jubilee to take an environmental lead as ‘the Green Queen’. The Combined Authority wishes the Queen the very best for the year ahead and all the further celebrations of her Platinum Jubilee.”

Combined authority mayor, dr Nik Johnson

The Rt Rev Dr Dagmar Winter, Bishop of Huntingdon

"This historic achievement is testament to Her Majesty’s tireless dedication throughout her many years of service, inspired by her faith in Jesus Christ and her sense of vocation. We are delighted that church communities throughout the Diocese of Ely were able to celebrate this landmark anniversary be it in prayer, Jubilee lunches and garden parties or in the planting of trees.

The Rt Rev Dr Dagmar Winter Bishop of Huntingdon












