John, from Godmanchester and formerly of Woodhurst, had been a keen sportsman as a younger man and relished giving sport the best showing he could, both as sports editor and later on as editor of the newspaper.

John Walker, president of St Neots Town FC, who has been providing the newspaper with match reports for more than half a century. said: "He was dedicated to local sport.

"I knew John Clark for a very long period and I always found him to be a very genuine man. He went out of his way to make sure that everyone who worked for him, both paid and unpaid, were properly treated."

He said John was keen to fill the Hunts Post's sports pages with the best local league and cup competition news he could.

Hunts FA chairman Maurice Armstrong said: "I had an excellent relationship with him and he always wanted to do his best for local sport.

"I would like to send my commiserations to his family and friends."

Post senior reporter Julian Makey said: "I had been taken on by John's predecessor and was away being trained when he was appointed editor.

"It was apparent from the beginning that John's first love was sport and that he must have known just about every key person on the local sporting scene.

"I think that in some ways life would have been roses for John if he could have carried on just doing sport."

He added: "John also did things the old fashioned way, bringing back stories after chatting with friends, pint in hand, at the bar."

Newcastle-born John joined the Hunts Post in 1950, straight from Ramsey Abbey Grammar School, his family having moved to the Huntingdonshire area from the north east.

He passed his journalism qualification in 1952, becoming a senior reporter, and held a series of positions at the paper before being appointed editor in 1972.

In 1990 John became editor of the Cambridge Town Crier and five years later became responsible for the Cambridge News' weekly titles.

Semi-retirement came in 2000 but he kept his hand in taking care of sport for the Ely Standard and the Cambs Times, as well as some freelance work, finally retiring at the age of 66.

John, a Newcastle Utd fan, played football and cricket for his school, as well as turning out for Warboys, Somersham, St Ives and Hemingford over the years.

He followed Huntingdon Cricket Club and was a member of Middlesex.

John served in the RAF for National Service being based mainly in Germany.

John, a devoted partner, father and grandfather, died at home with his family at his side on July 10.

His funeral will take place at Cambridge crematorium's West Chapel at 1pm on July 25.