Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Jennifer Bunyan and her son Oliver. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Jennifer Bunyan and her son Oliver. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

At about 11.30am on Sunday (June 7), a silver Nissan Qashqai was travelling southbound along Puddock Road when the vehicle left the road and careered into a water-filled ditch.

Emergency services attended but the driver, a pregnant woman aged in her 20s, and passenger, aged in her 50s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two women have now been named as Jennifer Bunyan, 24, of Beeson Close, Little Paxton, and her mother Marion Bunyan, 54, of Park Avenue, Little Paxton.

In a tribute Paul Bunyan, husband of Marion and father of Jennifer, said: “Marion was my wife of 30 years and a mother of three.

Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

“She worked as a teaching assistant in the special educational needs department of Longsands College, where she was well liked and respected.

“She loved reading, gardening, cookery and travel. She leaves behind myself, her two other children and a grandchild - who love her and miss her terribly.

“My daughter Jennifer worked as a school librarian until becoming a full-time mother to Oliver, now nearly three. She leaves behind her fiancé David, her son, and a family who love her and miss her terribly.”

Anyone with information regarding the collision, or any dash cam footage, is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident 142 of June 7.