Family pay tribute to woman who died following St Ives crash

Alexandra Collett

Published: 12:05 PM December 2, 2021
Sheila Simms, 76-years-old died on Tuesday November 30.

Sheila Simms, 76-years-old died on Tuesday November 30. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A woman's family have paid tribute to her after she died following a serious crash on Tuesday in St Ives.

Sheila Simms, 76, was in a car when she collided with a lorry on the A1096 at the junction with Marsh Lane and London Road at about 1.05pm.

Officers, fire crews and paramedics attended but Mrs Simms, from Hemingford Grey, died at the scene.

In a tribute her family said: “The family would like to thank all those who attended to our much-loved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother at the time of her passing. We now ask for privacy in our time of mourning.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they saw either vehicle in the build up to it, is asked to contact police via their webchat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or call 101 quoting incident 197 of 30 November, and ask to speak to Sergeant Mark Draper.

