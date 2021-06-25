Published: 12:09 PM June 25, 2021 Updated: 12:51 PM June 25, 2021

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to St Ives' man Michael Champion who died peacefully at his home on June 20.

Michael, aged 41, was well known in St Ives for posting interesting history stories about the town. He was also a keen poet.

Michael's sister, Claire, aged 37, said the family had been "overwhelmed" by the messages of support on social media, she said: “My favourite comment that someone left on the page was ‘He loved St Ives and St Ives loved him.”

“My parents moved to St Ives when Michel was two, so he spent most of his life here and was part of the adventure scouts.

“He also attended beavers, cubs, and was even a secretary of Amnesty International in St Ives.

Hundreds of messages were left on social media from people expressing their condolences and saying how much they appreciated Michael's posts.

On a St Ives Facebook discussion group, Adrian Bowes wrote: “Such sad news!. I'm such a lover of history in general and very proud of my home town, and he showed us so much of how it has evolved to be the town I love so much today. RIP and my thoughts are with his family and friends at this terrible time. "

Damien Forway wrote: “Oh this is sad news. I loved his facts and would really enjoy reading them. A sad day for a very nice local lad. Sending my wishes to his family at this very sad time."

Philip Noble said: “My heartfelt condolences to Michael’s family and friends. He has been a treasure to the town. RIP.

Lin Farwell said: “Sad news, I did not know him, but so appreciated the pictures and historical information he posted. I often wondered if I passed him as I walked through the town, but I will never know. Condolences to his family and friends.

Michael attended Eastfield, Westfield and St Ivo School. At the St Ivo, he was a member of the entomology club.

Claire added: “He also volunteered in the Oxfam shop and the Wood Green Charity shop and volunteered at the Norris Museum.

“I also want to say a huge 'thank you' from the family to everyone who has sent kind words and messages to us following Michael's death, it has meant the world to us.”

Michael was the eldest child and has two siblings Claire and Chris and his parents are Julia and Tony. Michael also became an uncle to Teddy Champion in January 2021.

A Just Giving page has been set up to raise £200 to donate to the Royal National Institute of the Blind people, where Michael previously worked.

If you would like to contribute visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/michael-champion?utm_term=N87R76Mgp