The Hunts Post > News

Mother pays tribute to “much-loved” son who died near Fen Drayton

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 1:09 PM December 6, 2021
The Mother of Lewis Mannion has paid tribute to him after he died in a crash in Fen Drayton.

The Mother of Lewis Mannion has paid tribute to him after he died in a crash near Fen Drayton. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The mother of a teenager who died following a crash near Fen Drayton last month has paid tribute to him.

Lewis Mannion, 17, from Carter’s Way, Swavesey, died of his injuries at the scene of the collision on the slip road to the A1307 dual carriageway, at the junction of Cambridge Road and Mill Road, Fen Drayton, at just after 7pm on November 17.

Lewis was riding a motorcycle which was in collision with an Audi A1.

His mother, Bev, said: “Lewis was a much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend.

"He will be missed by all. We will miss that cheeky smile and the glint in your eyes.

"Forever in our hearts, fly high our Lewis.”

Officers are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident to get in touch. Please contact us via web chatonline forms or call 101, quoting incident 447 of November 17.

Huntingdon News

