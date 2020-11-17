Tracey Cadogan would have been “completely overwhelmed” by the students’ tribute in which they collected dog food, toys bowls and treats in an initiative named Dogtober.

Tracey was described as a very caring member of staff who had supported many students at the school since joining in 2006 and used her spare time to support the local dog charity A Second Chance Rescue.

Throughout October, students, staff, parents, local residents and the Co-op store collected dog-related items for the charity which was close to Tracy’s heart.

Neil Wilson, a member of staff at the academy who worked closely with Ms Cadogan, said: “Tracey would have been completely overwhelmed by the fantastic efforts of everyone who has contributed to Dogtober.

“In such difficult times for so many it is heart-warming to see so many people contributing to such a worthy cause.”

He added: “Staff and students at the academy cannot think of a better way of remembering such a fantastic member of staff and would like to thank everyone who contributed, including the excellent contributions from Sawtry Co-op.”

It is hoped that the initiative will now become a permanent fixture on the Sawtry Village Academy calendar and be extended to other CMAT schools.