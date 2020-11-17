Students at Sawtry Village Academy have been backing a local dog charity in memory of a much-loved member of staff who died last year after a short illness.
Tracey Cadogan would have been “completely overwhelmed” by the students’ tribute in which they collected dog food, toys bowls and treats in an initiative named Dogtober.
Tracey was described as a very caring member of staff who had supported many students at the school since joining in 2006 and used her spare time to support the local dog charity A Second Chance Rescue.
Throughout October, students, staff, parents, local residents and the Co-op store collected dog-related items for the charity which was close to Tracy’s heart.
Neil Wilson, a member of staff at the academy who worked closely with Ms Cadogan, said: “Tracey would have been completely overwhelmed by the fantastic efforts of everyone who has contributed to Dogtober.
“In such difficult times for so many it is heart-warming to see so many people contributing to such a worthy cause.”
He added: “Staff and students at the academy cannot think of a better way of remembering such a fantastic member of staff and would like to thank everyone who contributed, including the excellent contributions from Sawtry Co-op.”
It is hoped that the initiative will now become a permanent fixture on the Sawtry Village Academy calendar and be extended to other CMAT schools.