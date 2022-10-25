Karl Bradshaw died after he was struck by a vehicle in Peterborough. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

A man who died in a fail-to-stop collision in Peterborough last week has been named.

Karl Bradshaw, 41, of Hallaton Road, Peterborough, died after being struck by a black Renault Megane in Paston Ridings at about 8.30pm on Thursday, October 20.

Officers and paramedics attended the incident but Mr Bradshaw was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tribute, Mr Bradshaw’s family said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce Karl’s tragic death.

“Karl was hard working and happy to help anyone. He loved having a laugh and joke with his family and friends.

“Karl had a great many friends who made him part of their families, which he loved and appreciated.

“We would like to thank our wider family and Karl’s friends for all their support at this time.

“We would also like to thank the police for all their hard work and support.”

Mr Bradshaw was walking along a footpath in Paston Ridings at about 8.30pm on Thursday when he fell into the road.

A Renault Megane then turned right out of Hallfields Lane, onto Paston Ridings, before striking Mr Bradshaw. The driver failed to stop at the scene.

A 45-year-old man, from Crowland, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, death by driving whilst disqualified and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He has since been released on police bail.

A 64-year-old woman, also from Crowland, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. She has been released under investigation.

Police are still appealing for witnesses, dash cam footage and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a black Renault Megane before, during or after the collision to get in touch.

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact police via our web chat service, quoting incident 428 of October 20, or call police on: 101 if you do not have internet access. Always dial 999 in an emergency.