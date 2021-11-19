The family of a Peterborough man who died in a collision on the A1M at Sawtry on November 16 have paid tribute to a "loving father, husband and son with a cheerful Northern smile".

David Nixon, 56, of Burfield Green, Peterborough, was driving a lorry when it collided with a car on the southbound carriageway at around 2.55pm.

David’s family released the following statement: “David leaves a legacy of love and integrity with his family and those that knew him.

“He has left behind wonderful memories of a loving husband, a devoted son to Douglas (RIP) and Hilda, and father to Michael, Hannah, Berkan and Melisa.

“We are truly grateful for each and every day we got to see his cheerful ‘Northern' smile, and for the lessons learned and all the laughter we shared.

"David, we will miss you so very much. Rest in peace.”

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was uninjured.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident, or moments leading up to it, to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 299 of 16 November.