Published: 1:07 PM March 2, 2021

Dan King with his children Sadie 16, Jackson 12, Marcie10 and Tilda 8. - Credit: Amy Whyte

Tributes have been paid to Huntingdon man Dan King who died on January 29 following a long battle with cancer.

Dan leaves behind his wife Sinead and four children, Sadie 16, Jackson 12, Marcie10 and Tilda 8 and also his eight siblings and parents.

Dan and Sinead were together for 25 years and lived in Brampton for 14 years and both attended Hinchingbrooke School.

Dan King - Credit: Amy Whyte

All Dan's children are talented, with Sadie inheriting her father's love of music and the guitar.

Jackson is also an aspiring footballer and plays for the Godmanchester Town as part of the Eastern Junior Alliance.

You may also want to watch:

Dan worked in a factory after leaving school but studied hard and became an English teacher and has been described was an inspirational teacher.

Dan who taught at the Cromwell Community College, in Chatteris, died of melanoma skin cancer in January after being diagnosed in April 2017.

His funeral was held at Cambridge Crematorium on February 12 and some of his many former pupils gave testimony to his talents.

One saying: "Mr King was not only our form tutor and English teacher, but he was also our friend, and a father figure to some who may not have had support at home."

Dan was active in the Brampton community and had several roles over the years in the Brampton Spartans football team.

He was a player and coach of Jackson’s football team and formed the Brampton Veterans side.

Ben Haymes, of the Spartans said: ‘We are having a memorial match for Dan in the summer and we will rename the team Brampton Kings in his honour."

The King’s loved the outdoor life and have many fond memories of holidays and camping trips.

The family spoke of the amount of support they had received throughout Dan’s illness: friends and family, the staff at Brampton Surgery and the MacMillan Nurses.

Sinead especially mentioned Dr Outram, who was regularly in touch with support. Latterly the Arthur Rank Hospice was involved in his care.

Sinead is taking on a 100K walk in Dan's memory on May 1 and 1, walking around the Isle of Wight with two friends.

His family said: "Dan’s life, cut short far too soon, had a far reaching and positive effect on many peoples’ lives.

Family, former pupils and friends feel privileged to have known him.

Sinead's JustGiving page is at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamkingdk