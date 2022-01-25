News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Community helps plant new trees in St Neots park

Clare Butler

Published: 2:32 PM January 25, 2022
‘Grow Wild St Neots’ planted the saplings in Pocket Park on Sunday, January 16. 

Dedicated volunteers joined forces to plant more than 300 trees in a St Neots park to "help keep the town green". 

Local group ‘Grow Wild St Neots’ planted the saplings in Pocket Park on Sunday, January 16. 

The group had planned to hold planting events before the pandemic hit, after the saplings were donated by the Woodland Trust. 

Maria Russo, who was present at the event, said: “We chose Pocket Park because it was a central location and we know that a lot of people will benefit from having the trees there. 

‘Grow Wild St Neots’ planted the saplings in Pocket Park on Sunday, January 16. 

“We had a great group of 20 to 30 people join us – from toddlers to retired people. 

“We were really lucky with the weather as it was sunny but not frosty.” 

The group has also applied for small grants to buy more mature trees that will hopefully grow to produce “pick your own” fruit. 

For more information search Grow Wild St Neots on Facebook. 

‘Grow Wild St Neots’ planted the saplings in Pocket Park on Sunday, January 16. 

Environment News
St Neots News

