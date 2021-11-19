News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Tree planting day out at Alconbury Weald

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:40 AM November 19, 2021
Families at Alconbury Weald took part in a tree planting day.

Families at Alconbury Weald took part in a tree planting day. - Credit: URBAN & CIVIC

Families living at Alconbury Weald have planted trees in an effort to enhance their local environment.

Urban&Civic recently teamed up with the Woodland Trust and Cross Key Homes to plant 10 wild cherry, 10 rowan and 10 silver birch saplings at the Somning Park adventure playground.

The first 51,000 newly planted trees at Alconbury Weald will store 170 tonnes of carbon every year and help remove over 1.24 tonnes of airborne pollutants.

As well as an opportunity to plant their own saplings, the community was treated to top tips and fascinating facts from Joanne John, landscape architect with Bradley Murphy Design, who created the landscape strategy for Alconbury Weald.

Natalie Leigh-Brown, community development lead at Alconbury Weald, said: “With the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in the news, it is up to all of us to be mindful of our environment and do what we can to ensure future generations can thrive.

“It was really lovely to see families wrapped up against the cold, getting muddy and planting saplings.

Trees were planted at Alconbury Weald to enhance the environment.

Trees were planted at Alconbury Weald to enhance the environment. - Credit: TIM GEORGE

"This was the first of the annual tree planting project at Alconbury Weald and although they are only small now, they will grow as the community develops.”

Environment News
Huntingdon News

