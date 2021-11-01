News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Tree planted in St Neots to remember Riverside Runner Ali

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 7:11 PM November 1, 2021
The tree was planted to remember former Riverside Runner Ali Wright.

The tree was planted to remember former Riverside Runner Ali Wright. - Credit: LEE RADLEY

Members at St Neots Riverside Runners planted a memorial cherry tree in memory of much loved member Ali Wright, who was taken by cancer in May this year.

The tree, donated by Roxton Garden Centre, is accompanied by a plaque in tribute, reading: “Ali Wright, a true friend is never really gone. Their spirit lives on in the memories of those who loved them. Forever missed by your Riverside Runners Family. 1969 - 2021”.

Ali Wright passed away in May this year.

Ali Wright passed away in May this year. - Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS

Local businesses and members generously donated a number of raffle prizes while fellow runner Claire Reece baked cakes and donated the proceeds.

A total of £1,000 was raised from the raffle and cake sale, and added to the Hunts Community Cancer Network fund, who Ali, herself, nominated as the club’s charity for the year before her passing.

Additional thanks go to Huntingdonshire District Council for their help and advice and to local business Cambridge Precision (Ali’s employer) for their kind donation and additional purchase of raffle tickets.

You may also want to watch:

Organiser and club secretary, Ann Ellmers, said “Every day I feel Ali around us, she truly was an amazing person and is deeply missed by all who knew her. With the tree within sight of our club and meeting point she will always be with us”.

Most Read

  1. 1 Drunk driver crashes into ditch after being more than three times over legal limit
  2. 2 Overtaking car in A47 near-miss with learner driver
  3. 3 Jail for drug dealer who stashed crack cocaine in undergrowth
  1. 4 St Ives campaigners call for brook to be cleared to prevent flooding
  2. 5 150 Addenbrooke's Hospital staff off sick or self-isolating due to Covid-19
  3. 6 Driver seen bouncing up kerbs was nearly four times over drink-drive limit
  4. 7 US airman's old flying jacket found in back of wardrobe now on display
  5. 8 Karl Brockett delves into the history of Huntingdonshire
  6. 9 Pedestrian dies at scene of A1 lorry crash
  7. 10 Polluting rivers is 'unacceptable' says Huntingdon MP amid sewage vote
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency Services are in attendance at Brook Street 

Cambs Live

Emergency services close St Neots road after medical emergency

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Planners have refused an application to convert The Chequers pub in St Neots into a family home.

Huntingdonshire District Council

House application rejected as loss of St Neots pub would be 'harmful'

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Little Barford Power Station have issued an apology 

Apology issued after red dust covers parts of St Neots

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Footage showed Robert Parkins running away after he killed Alex Fitzpatrick.

24 Hours in Police Custody: This is what happened to Alex Fitzpatrick

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon