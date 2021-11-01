Tree planted in St Neots to remember Riverside Runner Ali

The tree was planted to remember former Riverside Runner Ali Wright. - Credit: LEE RADLEY

Members at St Neots Riverside Runners planted a memorial cherry tree in memory of much loved member Ali Wright, who was taken by cancer in May this year.

The tree, donated by Roxton Garden Centre, is accompanied by a plaque in tribute, reading: “Ali Wright, a true friend is never really gone. Their spirit lives on in the memories of those who loved them. Forever missed by your Riverside Runners Family. 1969 - 2021”.

Ali Wright passed away in May this year. - Credit: RIVERSIDE RUNNERS

Local businesses and members generously donated a number of raffle prizes while fellow runner Claire Reece baked cakes and donated the proceeds.

A total of £1,000 was raised from the raffle and cake sale, and added to the Hunts Community Cancer Network fund, who Ali, herself, nominated as the club’s charity for the year before her passing.

Additional thanks go to Huntingdonshire District Council for their help and advice and to local business Cambridge Precision (Ali’s employer) for their kind donation and additional purchase of raffle tickets.

Organiser and club secretary, Ann Ellmers, said “Every day I feel Ali around us, she truly was an amazing person and is deeply missed by all who knew her. With the tree within sight of our club and meeting point she will always be with us”.