Firefighters from the town were called to Hartford Road at about 3.15pm following reports that smoke was seen issuing from a tree.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters used one hose reel and small gear to extinguish the fire, before re-inspecting it later on in the evening.”

The crew returned to their station by 3.50pm.

An investigation revealed that the cause of the fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.