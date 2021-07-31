News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
St Ives beloved market returns to town centre

Alexandra Collett

Published: 9:00 AM July 31, 2021   
St Ives Market will return to Market Hill at the beginning of August 

St Ives market will be returning to Market Hill in the town centre on Monday August 12.  

The market was moved to Cattle Market car park in June 2020 as part of the covid restrictions.  

As part of the easing of measure in town centres, the market will move back to its original location.

Executive Councillor for Operation and Environment at Huntingdonshire District Council, Marge Beuttell, said: “I am very excited to see the market back where it belongs after a year of temporary arrangements.  

"We took the action last year to move the St Ives market so that we could continue to provide a thriving market throughout a difficult time for town centres.  

"However, we recognise that now is the time to bring the market back to its rightful and much-loved location on Market Hill.” 

The  market, which is held on Mondays and Fridays will be permanently relocated back to Market Hill, as will the St Ives Town Council Farmers market which takes place on the first and third Saturday of each month. 


