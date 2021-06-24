Published: 4:14 PM June 24, 2021

A notice has been served by HDC to travellers who are parked up on Ernulf Academy school site. - Credit: Archant

A notice has been served by Huntingdon District Council (HDC) today (Thursday) to remove a group of travellers from the Ernulf Academy school grounds.

It is believed that traveller families, who have washing hanging from trees in the school grounds and young children running around, arrived on Monday, June 21. They have been served with an eviction notice to leave by Friday, June 25.

In a statement on the school's website, Ernulf principal Avin Bissoo said: “As you may be aware we have had some travellers who arrived and settled on the grounds at the front of our school last night.

“We are working with the local authority, police and the trust to help move them on in an amicable manner.

“PSCO Grant (our local travellers liaison officer) has spoken to and is aware of the family.

You may also want to watch:

“Communications have been positive and it is our understanding that these individuals intend to move on Friday - with reassurances they will clean the area when they leave.

“PSCO Grant has confirmed that the police at this present time are unable to move them on and subsequently we have confirmed that the Trust legal department are dealing with the situation on our behalf.

“We have expressed our considerable concerns about their vehicles close proximity to the schools fence/ he safeguarding issues that this presence raises for our students and any possible subsequent disruption to their education.

“PSCO Grant will endeavour to be around the school site at the end of the day to show a police presence.

“We would encourage all of our school community to demonstrate tolerance and respect in regards to these individuals and continue to maintain a positive dialogue until this issue has been resolved.”