Customers and local businesses helped Premier Travel, based in the High Street, collect 174 new toys for local children in care. A representative from social services delivered the presents to the children in time for Christmas.

People dropped off donations into the branch over the course of a month, and the collection grew so big that the toys took up much of the shop.

Holly Shotter, branch manager said: “This year’s appeal has been incredibly successful and we are truly overwhelmed by the generosity of the Huntingdon community. We have loved seeing children getting involved by bringing in their own gifts and having an input in what their parents have donated. We want to say a big thank you to everyone who has helped make our appeal a success.”