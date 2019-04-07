Premier Travel is collecting chocolate donations in the run up to Easter for disadvantaged children in the Huntingdonshire area.

Staff at both branches are asking customers to drop in Easter eggs or other chocolate gifts at the Huntingdon shop in 45 High Street and the St Ives shop in 16 Crown Street before 8th April. A representative from social services will collect the donations and deliver to the youngsters in time for Easter.

The Huntingdon branch has run its annual Easter campaign for children in care for several years and it has gone from strength to strength. This year is the first time that Premier Travel in St Ives has taken part in the appeal.

Holly Shotter, Huntingdon branch manager, said: “We are appealing to customers and members of the community to bring in any Easter eggs to donate to this worthy cause and help less fortunate children. All donations, no matter how big or small, are welcome.”