A crash on the A1198 saw a woman rushed to hospital with "serious injuries" - Credit: Google Earth

A woman has sustained serious injuries in a crash between Royston and Cambourne.

Two vehicles collided on the A1198 near Whaddon at around 2pm yesterday (Tuesday, March 22).

A car reportedly left the road and entered a ditch.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary officers attended and closed the road, with no access between the A505 at Royston and the B1042 at Wimpole.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a two vehicle collision at just after 2pm on March 22.

"Police attended and closed the road while the vehicles were recovered and paramedics treated those involved, one woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "An ambulance was sent to the scene and transported the patient to Addenbrooke’s Hospital."

The road reopened at around 7pm in the evening after recovery work had taken place.