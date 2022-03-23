Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Traffic & Travel

Woman suffers serious injuries after A1198 crash which saw car enter ditch

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 2:37 PM March 23, 2022
The A1198 towards Huntingdon and Cambourne at the A505 roundabout near Royston

A crash on the A1198 saw a woman rushed to hospital with "serious injuries" - Credit: Google Earth

A woman has sustained serious injuries in a crash between Royston and Cambourne.

Two vehicles collided on the A1198 near Whaddon at around 2pm yesterday (Tuesday, March 22).

A car reportedly left the road and entered a ditch.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary officers attended and closed the road, with no access between the A505 at Royston and the B1042 at Wimpole.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a two vehicle collision at just after 2pm on March 22.

"Police attended and closed the road while the vehicles were recovered and paramedics treated those involved, one woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "An ambulance was sent to the scene and transported the patient to Addenbrooke’s Hospital."

The road reopened at around 7pm in the evening after recovery work had taken place.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
East of England Ambulance Service
Whaddon News
Royston News
Wimpole News

Don't Miss

Line of Lamborghini supercars at the Wyboston Lakes Tesla chargers off the A1.

Line of gas-guzzling Lamborghinis park up at A1 electric vehicle chargers

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Jake McFarlane (22) pleaded guilty today (March 16)  to manslaughter and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Cambs Live News

Huntingdon man admits one punch killing

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
A Mini Countryman police car in front of a Halifax.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

St Ives teenager arrested on suspicion of drug dealing

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Red Wendy's sign with trees in the background.

Wendy's and Taco Bell are coming to Cambridgeshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon