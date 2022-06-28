Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Woman has 'medical episode' during A1(M) crash

Pearce Bates

Published: 10:44 AM June 28, 2022
The A1(M) with plants either side.

The incident occurred at around 8.40am this morning. - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has appeared "to have had a medical episode" during a crash on the A1(M).

The incident occurred at around 8.40am this morning (Tuesday, June 28) on the highway's Southbound carriageway, near Sawtry.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service attended.

The road was also closed whilst the incident was dealt with by the emergency services.

The woman has since been taken to hospital, and the road has been partially reopened.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 8.40am to reports of a single vehicle collision on the A1(M) Southbound near Sawtry.

"Police attended and closed the road while paramedics attended to a woman who initially appears to have had a medical episode.

"She has been taken to hospital and the road has partially reopened."

Cambridgeshire County Council's Traffic Management Centre has also advised that motorists allow extra time for their journeys.

