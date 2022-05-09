Village crash leaves Vespa rider with serious injuries in Longstanton
- Credit: Google Earth
A 20-year-old Vespa rider is seriously injured after a Longstanton crash.
The man was riding his Piaggio Vespa northbound along Home Farm Road between the B1050 and the village on Sunday, May 8.
The rider left the road at around 5.20pm, and police and paramedics attended the scene.
He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge with serious injuries.
Sergeant Mark Atkins, from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, is investigating the crash.
Sergeant Atkins said: "I would like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage to assist in helping piece together what has happened.
Anybody with information can contact officers online (https://www.cambs.police.uk/), or by phone on 101, quoting incident 359 of May 8.
Police said no other vehicles were involved.