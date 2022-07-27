Two cars crash near St Ives

The incident occurred near the junction between London Road and Marsh Lane. - Credit: Google Maps

Two cars have been involved in a crash near St Ives.

The incident occurred on the A1096 London Road, prior to 8.08am this morning (Wednesday, July 27).

Near the junction with Marsh Lane, it was reported that two cars had collided and officers from Cambridgeshire Police attended the scene.

With no injuries having been sustained, the road was cleared and reopened.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "This collision involved two cars but there were no injuries and the road is now clear."

Delays, as a result of the collision, were present for two miles on the A1096's southbound carriageway.

Motorists were advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

An earlier statement from Cambridgeshire County Council's Traffic Management Centre read: "A1096 London Road approaching junction with Marsh Lane, St Ives; delays southbound due to a reported road traffic collision (RTC).

"Queues of around two miles.

"Please allow extra time for your journey."