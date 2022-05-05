Neil Aitken, 56, from St Ives, was a "very kind-hearted person that would have done anything for anyone," his family said - Credit: Aitken family via Bedfordshire Police

A man from St Ives has died during a serious crash in a Bedfordshire village.

Bedfordshire Police said 56-year-old Neil Aitken died at the scene of the incident in Tempsford, near St Neots and Sandy, on Thursday, April 28.

The victim's sister, Joanne, said Neil was a "wonderful son, fabulous brother, great brother-in-law, an amazing uncle and a dear friend to many".

Joanne said in a family statement: "He was always smiling and was a happy-go-lucky guy that was the life and soul of the party (and there were a few).

"His tragic death has totally rocked and devastated our family and, despite the distance with us living on the other side of the world, he was a frequent visitor, and a very much-loved family member, and was looking forward to coming over for Christmas.

"He was a very kind-hearted person that would have done anything for anyone - always there when needed.

"He was our everything and has left a huge hole that will never be filled.

"Taken from us far too soon, we will miss him dearly.

"'Laters', Neil - until we meet again. Love Joanne Xxx."

The incident took place on April 28 at around 9.40am.

A white Ford Transit van was travelling northbound through Tempsford between Tempsford Road and Station Road.

It collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction, which Neil was driving.

Neil was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesperson said officers are investigating the events surrounding the crash.

Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: "We are urging anybody who was driving by the area at around the time to please check their dashcam footage.

"If you witnessed the incident or have any footage of the incident or leading up to the incident, please contact us as a matter of urgency.

"Your information could help us establish the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident."

Anybody with information can file a report online (https://www.beds.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting Operation Creed.